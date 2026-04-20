Jesper Wallstedt News: Drawing Game 2 start
Wallstedt will start Monday's Game 2 on the road against Dallas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Wallstedt was sharp during Saturday's Game 1 victory, making 27 saves in a 6-1 victory. He'll have another opportunity to patrol the crease Monday as the Wild attempt to secure a 2-0 lead in the series. Wallstedt has picked up wins in five of his last six starts dating back to late March, going 5-1-0 with a 1.68 GAA and .940 save percentage during that time.
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