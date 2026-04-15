Jesper Wallstedt News: Earns win vs. Anaheim

Wallstedt stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Wallstedt has been alternating starts with Filip Gustavsson, though that's likely due to the Wild deciding to rest most of their top players with the playoffs right around the corner. Regardless, Wallstedt has posted decent numbers when called upon for duty. He has won four of his last five starts, going 4-1-0 with a 1.82 GAA and a .936 save percentage over that stretch. Wallstedt is expected to return to his regular No. 2 role during the playoffs.