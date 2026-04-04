Jesper Wallstedt News: Facing Senators
Wallstedt will defend the road goal against Ottawa on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Wallstedt is 1-2-2 in his last six appearances, but he has a solid 2.13 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder is 15-8-6 with four shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The Senators sit 10th in NHL scoring while generating 3.31 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More