Jesper Wallstedt News: Facing Senators

Wallstedt will defend the road goal against Ottawa on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt is 1-2-2 in his last six appearances, but he has a solid 2.13 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder is 15-8-6 with four shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The Senators sit 10th in NHL scoring while generating 3.31 goals per game.