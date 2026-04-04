Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Facing Senators

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 10:23am

Wallstedt will defend the road goal against Ottawa on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt is 1-2-2 in his last six appearances, but he has a solid 2.13 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder is 15-8-6 with four shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The Senators sit 10th in NHL scoring while generating 3.31 goals per game.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
17 days ago