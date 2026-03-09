Jesper Wallstedt News: Falls to Avs in shootout
Wallstedt stopped 34 shots in regulation and overtime and two of four shootout attempts in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.
The young netminder came up with a number of big stops, but he couldn't deny Nathan MacKinnon in the fourth round of the shootout. Wallstedt has begun to find his form again while working as Filip Gustavsson's backup, allowing three goals or fewer in three of his last four starts dating back to Jan. 27. However, since the calendar flipped to 2026, Wallstedt has gone 3-4-2 in 10 outings with a 3.92 GAA and .882 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline FalloutYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers4 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week5 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More