Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Falls to Avs in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Wallstedt stopped 34 shots in regulation and overtime and two of four shootout attempts in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.

The young netminder came up with a number of big stops, but he couldn't deny Nathan MacKinnon in the fourth round of the shootout. Wallstedt has begun to find his form again while working as Filip Gustavsson's backup, allowing three goals or fewer in three of his last four starts dating back to Jan. 27. However, since the calendar flipped to 2026, Wallstedt has gone 3-4-2 in 10 outings with a 3.92 GAA and .882 save percentage.

