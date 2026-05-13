Jesper Wallstedt News: Getting start in elimination game

Wallstedt will protect the road goal versus the Avalanche in Game 5 on Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Wallstedt will get the nod with the Wild's season on the line in this contest. He has allowed 12 goals on 110 shots over three games against the Avalanche during the second round. Should he get the win Wednesday, Wallstedt would likely keep the crease for the rest of the round.