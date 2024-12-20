Jesper Wallstedt News: Getting start Saturday

Wallstedt will start Saturday's road game in Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Marc-Andre Fleury took a narrow 2-1 loss to Utah on Friday, so Wallstedt will work the second half of a back-to-back. In his season debut last Sunday, Wallstedt stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights. He's also struggled in the AHL, but the Wild will continue to give the top prospect some looks until Filip Gustavsson (lower body) can play again.