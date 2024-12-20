Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Getting start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Wallstedt will start Saturday's road game in Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Marc-Andre Fleury took a narrow 2-1 loss to Utah on Friday, so Wallstedt will work the second half of a back-to-back. In his season debut last Sunday, Wallstedt stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights. He's also struggled in the AHL, but the Wild will continue to give the top prospect some looks until Filip Gustavsson (lower body) can play again.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild

