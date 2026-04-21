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Jesper Wallstedt News: Gives up three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Wallstedt stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. The fourth goal he allowed was an empty-netter.

Wallstedt was impressive in the series opener, where he stopped all but one of the 28 shots he faced while posting a .964 save percentage, but he couldn't repeat that outing in Game 2. The 23-year-old should continue to protect the Wild crease in Game 3, which will take place in Minnesota on Wednesday. Through two playoff outings, Wallstedt has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and .932 save percentage.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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