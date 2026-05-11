Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Guarding goal in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Wallstedt will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Monday in Game 4, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Wallstedt is coming off a 35-save performance in Game 3's 5-1 win over the Avalanche on Saturday. He has stopped 240 of 263 shots en route to a 5-3 record through eight appearances this postseason. Colorado has scored 28 goals in only seven outings this playoffs.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 8-9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 8-9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks This Weekend: May 2-3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks This Weekend: May 2-3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago