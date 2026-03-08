Jesper Wallstedt News: In goal Sunday
Wallstedt will start Sunday's game against the Avalanche in net, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Wallstedt is getting the net for the first time in four games, sitting in favor of Filip Gustavsson for the Wild's last three contests. That's the longest stretch that he hasn't played since early November. His first game back features a major challenge in the league-leading Avalanche, winners of four straight games. The 23-year-old has a 14-6-4 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .910 save percentage on the year.
