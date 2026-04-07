Jesper Wallstedt News: In goal Tuesday
Wallstedt will be between the pipes at home against the Kraken on Tuesday, Kevin Falness of KFAN reports.
Wallstedt has appeared in just two of the Wild's last seven contests, but he secured victories in both of those outings while recording a 1.50 GAA. With the team ending the year with a back-to-back, the 23-year-old netminder will likely get one more opportunity to feature before the postseason, when Filip Gustavsson will be in full control of the net.
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