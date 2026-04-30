Jesper Wallstedt News: Looking to secure series
Wallstedt will protect the home net versus the Stars in Game 6 on Thursday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Wallstedt has gone 3-2 in the series, allowing just 12 goals on 162 shots (.926 save percentage). The 23-year-old will get the Wild through the second round, where the Avalanche await, if he can collect another win. Wallstedt's play so far in the postseason suggests he's locked in as the Wild's top goalie.
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