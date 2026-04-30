Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Looking to secure series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Wallstedt will protect the home net versus the Stars in Game 6 on Thursday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Wallstedt has gone 3-2 in the series, allowing just 12 goals on 162 shots (.926 save percentage). The 23-year-old will get the Wild through the second round, where the Avalanche await, if he can collect another win. Wallstedt's play so far in the postseason suggests he's locked in as the Wild's top goalie.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago