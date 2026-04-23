Jesper Wallstedt News: Loses in double-overtime
Wallstedt stopped 32 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.
Wallstedt lost for the second game in a row and has allowed eight goals on 85 shots over three playoff contests. It's hard to pin this loss on him -- the difference was in special teams, where the Stars were able to cash in on three power plays, including with the decisive goal by Wyatt Johnston 12:10 into the second overtime. Wallstedt's strong play down the stretch earned him the top goaltending job to begin the postseason, but the Wild can't afford to go down 3-1 in the series. That could lead to a rested Filip Gustavsson getting a look in Game 4 on Saturday, though the Wild have yet to reveal their plans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 203 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 203 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 185 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More