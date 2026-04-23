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Jesper Wallstedt News: Loses in double-overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Wallstedt stopped 32 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Wallstedt lost for the second game in a row and has allowed eight goals on 85 shots over three playoff contests. It's hard to pin this loss on him -- the difference was in special teams, where the Stars were able to cash in on three power plays, including with the decisive goal by Wyatt Johnston 12:10 into the second overtime. Wallstedt's strong play down the stretch earned him the top goaltending job to begin the postseason, but the Wild can't afford to go down 3-1 in the series. That could lead to a rested Filip Gustavsson getting a look in Game 4 on Saturday, though the Wild have yet to reveal their plans.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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