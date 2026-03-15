Jesper Wallstedt News: Loses to Toronto

Wallstedt stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Wallstedt is winless in his last five appearances, giving up 13 goals on 127 shots in that span. While he's now playing poorly, he hasn't been good enough to get results, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Filip Gustavsson get a heavier workload down the stretch. Wallstedt is now 14-7-6 with a 2.78 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 28 appearances this season.