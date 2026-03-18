Jesper Wallstedt News: Needed in relief Tuesday

Wallstedt stopped both shots he faced in relief of Filip Gustavsson during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

Gustavsson left the ice for a little over three minutes during the third period due to an equipment issue, and Wallstedt held down the fort until he returned. Wallstedt hasn't won a game himself since Jan. 31 and has fallen well behind Gustavsson in the pecking order for the Wild, but the younger netminder sports a 2.20 GAA and .922 save percentage over four outings in March despite a 0-1-2 record.