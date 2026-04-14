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Jesper Wallstedt News: Patrolling home paint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Wallstedt will draw the home start in Tuesday's matchup against the Ducks, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Wallstedt will look to bounce back after receiving a narrow loss in Saturday's road clash against the Predators. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder has a 17-9-6 record, a 2.63 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. Despite the loss in his most recent outing, he's played exceptionally well over the last month with a 1.97 GAA and a .927 save percentage across his last nine games. He'll face off against the full-strength Ducks, who aren't resting the majority of their players, making Tuesday's game a difficult one on paper for Wallstedt.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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