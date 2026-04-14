Jesper Wallstedt News: Patrolling home paint

Wallstedt will draw the home start in Tuesday's matchup against the Ducks, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Wallstedt will look to bounce back after receiving a narrow loss in Saturday's road clash against the Predators. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder has a 17-9-6 record, a 2.63 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. Despite the loss in his most recent outing, he's played exceptionally well over the last month with a 1.97 GAA and a .927 save percentage across his last nine games. He'll face off against the full-strength Ducks, who aren't resting the majority of their players, making Tuesday's game a difficult one on paper for Wallstedt.