Jesper Wallstedt News: Rebounds with win
Wallstedt stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Wallstedt was benched for Game 2 after giving up eight goals on 42 shots in the series opener. Filip Gustavsson fared no better in his first start of the postseason, so Wallstedt was given another chance and delivered his best performance yet to help the Wild avoid a daunting deficit. He's now 5-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .913 save percentage over eight playoff outings. With Wallstedt getting back in a groove, expect him to get the nod again Monday in Game 4.
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