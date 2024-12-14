Jesper Wallstedt News: Receives emergency call-up

Wallstedt was called up from AHL Iowa on Saturday under emergency conditions.

Wallstedt's emergency recall indicates there may be some concern with one of Filip Gustavsson or Marc-Andre Fleury, but nothing has been reported. Jakub Lauko (lower body) was placed on injured reserve to clear a roster spot. Wallstedt has not played in the NHL in 2024-25 and has struggled to a 3.77 GAA and an .874 save percentage over 12 outings with Iowa this season.