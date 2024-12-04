Jesper Wallstedt News: Returns to AHL

Wallstedt was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Wallstedt was recalled Tuesday and returned to the minors after being a healthy scratch in Minnesota's 3-2 overtime win against Vancouver. His brief stint in the NHL might have just been for developmental purposes to give him a chance to work with the big club, especially because Iowa is off until Saturday anyway. The 22-year-old has a 4.34 GAA and an .860 save percentage in 10 outings with Iowa in 2024-25.