Jesper Wallstedt News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Wallstedt was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Wallstedt was recalled Tuesday and returned to the minors after being a healthy scratch in Minnesota's 3-2 overtime win against Vancouver. His brief stint in the NHL might have just been for developmental purposes to give him a chance to work with the big club, especially because Iowa is off until Saturday anyway. The 22-year-old has a 4.34 GAA and an .860 save percentage in 10 outings with Iowa in 2024-25.

