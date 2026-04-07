Jesper Wallstedt News: Secures win over Kraken

Wallstedt stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Wallstedt came away with his third straight win. He allowed both goals in the first period before locking things down in the final 40 minutes. Wallstedt improved to 17-8-6 with a 2.65 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 33 outings this season. The 23-year-old netminder should get at least one more start in the regular season since the Wild end on a back-to-back, but it wouldn't be surprising if he got two starts to afford Filip Gustavsson a little extra rest. The Wild begin a three-game road trip Thursday in Dallas, offering a preview of a first-round series.