Jesper Wallstedt News: Set to start Friday

Wallstedt will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt will get the second half of a back-to-back. He was pressed into duty late in Thursday's win over the Avalanche after Filip Gustavsson (illness) was unable to finish the contest. Gustavsson is feeling well enough to back up, so the Wild should be able to establish some kind of rotation to keep Wallstedt playing regularly moving forward.