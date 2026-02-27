Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Set to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Wallstedt will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt will get the second half of a back-to-back. He was pressed into duty late in Thursday's win over the Avalanche after Filip Gustavsson (illness) was unable to finish the contest. Gustavsson is feeling well enough to back up, so the Wild should be able to establish some kind of rotation to keep Wallstedt playing regularly moving forward.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
