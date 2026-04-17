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Jesper Wallstedt News: Set to start in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 12:21pm

Wallstedt is expected to start on the road against Dallas for Game 1 on Saturday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Wallstedt finished the regular season with an 18-9-6 record, 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage across 35 appearances. Minnesota's Filip Gustavsson appeared in more regular-season games (50), but he struggled down the stretch, posting a 4.25 GAA and an .836 save percentage across his final six outings, which helps explain why Wallstedt is getting this opportunity. In contrast to Gustavsson, Wallstedt is 4-2-0 with a 1.84 GAA and a .935 save percentage over his past seven appearances. The Stars will be a challenging adversary. They were ninth in goals per game during the regular season with an average of 3.33.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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