Jesper Wallstedt News: Set to start Sunday
Wallstedt is expected to feature in the crease for Sunday's home clash with Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Wallstedt will get the nod Sunday after Filip Gustavsson goes against the Rangers at home Saturday. The 23-year-old Wallstedt is currently mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-1-2 record, 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage.
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