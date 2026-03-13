Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Set to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Wallstedt is expected to feature in the crease for Sunday's home clash with Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt will get the nod Sunday after Filip Gustavsson goes against the Rangers at home Saturday. The 23-year-old Wallstedt is currently mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-1-2 record, 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
8 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
11 days ago