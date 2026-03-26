Jesper Wallstedt News: Set to start Thursday
Wallstedt will guard the visiting cage in Florida on Thursday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Wallstedt is 14-8-6 with four shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 30 appearances this season. The rookie netminder will face the Panthers, who are 20th in league scoring, averaging 2.94 goals per contest in 2025-26.
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