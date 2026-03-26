Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Wallstedt will guard the visiting cage in Florida on Thursday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Wallstedt is 14-8-6 with four shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 30 appearances this season. The rookie netminder will face the Panthers, who are 20th in league scoring, averaging 2.94 goals per contest in 2025-26.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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