Jesper Wallstedt News: Sharp in playoff debut
Wallstedt made 27 saves during the Wild's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
A Jason Robertson power-play tally late in the second period spoiled Wallstedt's shutout bid. but the rookie netminder otherwise had an answer for everything Dallas fired his way. He hasn't allowed more than two goals in seven straight starts dating back to March 19, and with Filip Gustavsson having struggled down the stretch during the regular season, Wallstedt is getting the chance to lock down the top job in the Wild crease for the team's postseason run.
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