Jesper Wallstedt News: Sharp in Saturday's win

Wallstedt made 33 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

TWallstedtnearly recorded his fifth shutout of the season, but Drake Batherson banged a rebound past the 23-year-old netminder with just over three minutes left in the third period. Wallstedt hasn't allowed more than three goals in an outing since February, going 2-2-2 over his last seven appearances with a dazzling 1.95 GAA and .929 save percentage.