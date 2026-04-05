Jesper Wallstedt News: Sharp in Saturday's win
Wallstedt made 33 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
TWallstedtnearly recorded his fifth shutout of the season, but Drake Batherson banged a rebound past the 23-year-old netminder with just over three minutes left in the third period. Wallstedt hasn't allowed more than three goals in an outing since February, going 2-2-2 over his last seven appearances with a dazzling 1.95 GAA and .929 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More