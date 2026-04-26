Jesper Wallstedt News: Shines in OT win Saturday

Wallstedt stopped 43 shots Saturday in the Wild's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The only two pucks to get past Wallstedt came on Stars power plays, and he turned aside all 17 shots he faced in the third period and OT before Matt Boldy found the game-winner. The 23-year-old netminder has a dazzling 2.06 GAA and .929 save percentage through four games, as the series shifts back to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday.