Jesper Wallstedt News: Starting Game 3
Wallstedt will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Saturday in Game 3, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Wallstedt will return to the crease after Filip Gustavsson played in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat against the Avalanche. The 23-year-old Wallstedt allowed eight goals on 42 shots in Game 1's 9-6 loss to Colorado, with the final tally being an empty-netter. He has allowed 22 goals on 227 shots en route to a 4-3 record in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
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