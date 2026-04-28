Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Starting in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Wallstedt will defend the road net against the Stars in Game 5 on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Wallstedt is coming off a 43-save performance in Game 4's 3-2 overtime win over Dallas on Saturday. He has posted a 2-2 record in Minnesota's first-round series with a playoff-leading 130 saves on 140 shots.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago