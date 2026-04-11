Jesper Wallstedt News: Starting in Nashville

Wallstedt will guard the road goal against the Predators on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt has surrendered only five goals on 81 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 17-8-6 record this season with four shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 33 appearances. Nashville sits 19th in the league in the 2025-26 campaign with 2.96 goals per game.