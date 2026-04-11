Jesper Wallstedt News: Starting in Nashville
Wallstedt will guard the road goal against the Predators on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Wallstedt has surrendered only five goals on 81 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 17-8-6 record this season with four shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 33 appearances. Nashville sits 19th in the league in the 2025-26 campaign with 2.96 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More