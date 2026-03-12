Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Wallstedt will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt will make his second start in the last three games, after giving up two goals on 36 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss in Colorado on Sunday. Wallstedt is 14-6-5 with four shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 26 contests this season. The Flyers are 25th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.81 goals per game.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
