Jesper Wallstedt News: Starting Thursday
Wallstedt will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Wallstedt will make his second start in the last three games, after giving up two goals on 36 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss in Colorado on Sunday. Wallstedt is 14-6-5 with four shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 26 contests this season. The Flyers are 25th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.81 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers7 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week8 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More