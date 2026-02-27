Jesper Wallstedt News: Struggles versus Mammoth

Wallstedt allowed five goals on 37 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Wallstedt gave up the first three goals of the game, and that was too big a deficit for the Wild to overcome. The 23-year-old has allowed 27 goals on 195 shots over his last seven outings (six starts), so the Wild's defense hasn't exactly been limiting the shots he faces. For the season, he's 14-6-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 25 appearances. Assuming Filip Gustavsson is feeling close to 100 percent after a recent illness, Wallstedt is likely to be back on the bench for Sunday's game versus the Blues.