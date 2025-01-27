Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Suffers OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Wallstedt (undisclosed) gave up just two goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout defeat to AHL Texas.

Wallstedt was back in action for the first time since suffering his undisclosed injury back in late December. With the 22-year-old youngster fit again, he should be available if needed by Minnesota -- though it would likely take an injury to Filip Gustavsson or Marc-Andre Fleury for Wallstedt to be promoted to the NHL roster.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
