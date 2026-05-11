Jesper Wallstedt News: Takes loss in Game 4
Wallstedt stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4. The last two goals were empty-netters.
Wallstedt had a decent performance, but the Avalanche were able to hold onto the lead after Parker Kelly's goal at 11:32 of the third period. Wallstedt dropped to 5-4 this postseason, and he has a 2.66 GAA and a .912 save percentage over nine contests. The Wild have their backs against the wall now, facing a 3-1 series deficit and a trip to Colorado for Wednesday's Game 5 with the season on the line.
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