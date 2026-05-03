Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Tending twine in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Wallstedt will guard the road crease in Sunday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Wallstedt enters Minnesota's second-round matchup on fire after posting a 3-0-0 record, a 1.81 GAA and a .933 save percentage across the team's last three games of the opening round. Across all six starts he has made in the postseason, the 23-year-old rising star has a 4-2-0 record, a 2.05 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He'll be matched up against Colorado, who scored 13 goals across their four-game sweep of Los Angeles in the first round. Wallstedt put together a mixed bag of results against the Avalanche this season with a 1-1-1 record across four appearances.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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