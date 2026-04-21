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Jesper Wallstedt News: Tending twine in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Wallstedt will patrol the home crease in Wednesday' game against the Stars, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Wallstedt will look to bounce back in Game 3 after surrendering three goals in Minnesota's 4-2 loss in Game 2 on Saturday. The 23-year-old netminder has been playing elite hockey overall, as Saturday's performance was his joint-highest number of goals allowed over his past 12 contests. In that span, he has a 1.98 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Wallstedt has appeared in three consecutive games dating back to the regular season and, based on his recent performances, should deliver another competitive showing in Game 3.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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