Jesper Wallstedt News: Tending twine in Game 3
Wallstedt will patrol the home crease in Wednesday' game against the Stars, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Wallstedt will look to bounce back in Game 3 after surrendering three goals in Minnesota's 4-2 loss in Game 2 on Saturday. The 23-year-old netminder has been playing elite hockey overall, as Saturday's performance was his joint-highest number of goals allowed over his past 12 contests. In that span, he has a 1.98 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Wallstedt has appeared in three consecutive games dating back to the regular season and, based on his recent performances, should deliver another competitive showing in Game 3.
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