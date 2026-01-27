Wallstedt enters Tuesday's contest with three consecutive losses, which is the longest losing streak of his rookie campaign. In that span, he has a 5.66 GAA and an .817 save percentage. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder has a 12-5-4 record, a 2.71 GAA, a .912 save percentage and four shutouts across 21 outings this season. With Filip Gustavsson beginning to see more frequent starts, Wallstedt will likely start seeing a true backup's workload for the time being if he can't turn things around quickly. Luckily for him, he will face a Blackhawks offense that ranks 27th with 2.65 goals per game this season, making Tuesday's game a strong bounce-back opportunity for the young goaltender.