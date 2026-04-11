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Jesper Wallstedt News: Three-game win streak snapped

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:40pm

Wallstedt made 20 saves in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Wallstedt was sharp behind a team with Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello and Jared Spurgeon all scratched for rest-related reasons to get ready for the postseason. The loss snapped a personal three-game winning streak for the netminder. Wallstedt hasn't allowed more than two goals in a game since mid-March (3-2-0; five starts). Overall, he's an impressive 17-9-6 with four shutouts, 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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