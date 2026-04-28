Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Wins pivotal Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Wallstedt stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Wallstedt didn't have as much to do in this game, as the Wild blocked 26 shots in front of him. This was his second win in a row, giving Minnesota a 3-2 lead in this first-round series. He's allowed 12 goals on 162 shots over the first five games. It's all but guaranteed Wallstedt will get the net for Game 6 on Thursday as the Wild have a chance to punch their ticket to the second round, where they'd meet the Avalanche.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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