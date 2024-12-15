Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Adds insurance goal

Kotkaniemi scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kotkaniemi took an early double-minor penalty for high-sticking, but the Hurricanes scored while he was in the box. The 24-year-old then atoned for his penalty with a third-period tally to pad the lead. He's scored three times over his last nine games, though his offense remains inconsistent. Kotkaniemi has five goals, 10 assists, 53 shots on net, 20 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 30 appearances this season.