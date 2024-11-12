Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Ends drought Monday
Kotkaniemi registered a goal, an assist and six shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Kotkaniemi snapped a three-game pointless streak and a four-game scoring drought with his goal and assist in the first period of Monday's win. Kotkaniemi only has two goals this season, but he's been very good as a playmaker with eight helpers across 14 appearances thus far.
