Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Gathers helper

Kotkaniemi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Kotkaniemi helped out on a Jaccob Slavin tally in the third period. The assist snapped a six-game slump for Kotkaniemi, who continues to be inconsistent on offense while logging middle-six minutes for the Hurricanes. The 24-year-old has six goals, 13 assists, 72 shots on net, 41 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 45 outings this season. His sporadic makes him tough to roster over long stretches in fantasy.