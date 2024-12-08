Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Nets goal late in loss

Kotkaniemi scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Kotkaniemi tallied in the final minute of the third period, but the Hurricanes were unable to tie the score. This goal snapped his four-game slump. The 24-year-old has been playing on the fourth line lately after losing his second-line spot to Jack Drury, though both centers see relatively small roles compared to third-liner Jordan Staal. Kotkaniemi is at four goals, 14 points, 49 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 27 appearances.