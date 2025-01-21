Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Puts away goal Monday

Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

This was his first goal and third point over 10 outings in January. Kotkaniemi has bounced between the second and fourth lines this season, but he has not often been reliable enough to be helpful in fantasy. Overall, the 24-year-old has 20 points, 74 shots on net, 44 hits, 30 PIM, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 47 appearances.