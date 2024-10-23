Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Puts up assist in overtime win

Kotkaniemi notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Kotkaniemi helped out on Martin Necas' game-tying goal with 6:31 left in the third period. Through five contests, Kotkaniemi has enjoyed a decent start with four assists, six shots on net, a plus-1 rating, four hits and three blocked shots. He's still seeing middle-six usage, though his ability to score at a level commensurate with that role on a regular basis is yet to be seen.