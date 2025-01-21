Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesperi Kotkaniemi headshot

Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Scores both goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Kotkaniemi scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Kotkaniemi has scored three times over his last two games. The 24-year-old forward has yet to post a point streak longer than three contests this season -- that lack of consistency makes it tough to believe that he'll be able to sustain his recent success. Overall, he's at nine goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net, 45 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 48 appearances.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now