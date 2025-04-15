Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Slated to suit up Wednesday

Kotkaniemi (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Wednesday's road matchup against the Canadiens, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kotkaniemi has been out of the lineup with his undisclosed injury since April 5. Prior to getting hurt, the 2018 first-round selection had registered just one helper over a 10-game span, so perhaps the time off will benefit the 24-year-old with postseason play on the horizon. Kotkaniemi has chipped in 11 goals, 31 points and a plus-9 rating across 76 appearances in 2024-25.