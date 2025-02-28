Fantasy Hockey
Jesperi Kotkaniemi headshot

Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Snaps scoreless streak with apple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Kotkaniemi recorded an assist, four shots on goal and had a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Sabres.

Kotkaniemi snapped a five-game scoreless streak with a secondary assist on Taylor Hall's first goal with the Hurricanes. Perhaps the 24-year-old turned a corner Thursday - despite picking up a fighting major in the first four seconds of the game that limited his ice time to 11:53, he recorded his most shots on goal in a game since Jan. 2. However, in a very crowded Carolina forward room, it's tough to see the former Canadien being able to build on this in any meaningful way for fantasy managers aside from deeper leagues.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
