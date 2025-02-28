Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Snaps scoreless streak with apple

Kotkaniemi recorded an assist, four shots on goal and had a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Sabres.

Kotkaniemi snapped a five-game scoreless streak with a secondary assist on Taylor Hall's first goal with the Hurricanes. Perhaps the 24-year-old turned a corner Thursday - despite picking up a fighting major in the first four seconds of the game that limited his ice time to 11:53, he recorded his most shots on goal in a game since Jan. 2. However, in a very crowded Carolina forward room, it's tough to see the former Canadien being able to build on this in any meaningful way for fantasy managers aside from deeper leagues.