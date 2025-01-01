Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Tallies in shootout loss

Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kotkaniemi put the Hurricanes ahead 3-2 in the second period, but their lone lead of the game didn't last. The 24-year-old was limited to three goals and an assist over 13 outings in December, bouncing between the second and fourth lines. He's mainly played on the second line since Jack Drury (hand) exited the lineup following an injury Dec. 10. Kotkaniemi offers limited upside -- he has 17 points, 57 shots on net, 34 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 37 appearances, putting him at risk of missing the 40-point mark for the second year in a row and the third time in four seasons with Carolina.