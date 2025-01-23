Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Three-game goal streak

Kotkaniemi scored a goal Thursday in a 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kotkaniemi has a three-game, four-goal streak on the go after scoring one in the previous 16. He now has 10 goals, 13 assists and 79 shots in 49 games with the Canes. Kotkaniemi is in his seventh season and on pace to perhaps hit 40 points. What you see is what you get, and that means his fantasy value is likely limited to deep formats that count forwards, not centers. Pivot is too deep to roll a guy who scores at his pace.