Jesse Kiiskinen News: Coming over to AHL

Kiiskinen was reassigned from HPK of Finland's Liiga to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Kiiskinen was on loan with HPK all season, racking up 17 goals and 28 points over 54 regular-season outings and four points over nine playoff games. He'll get a look in North America for the first time while with the Griffins, and that may be where he starts in 2026-27 as well.